Delhi Metro to have heightened security ahead of I-Day
Delhi Metro is stepping up security from Saturday, August 9, until Saturday, August 16, 2025, just ahead of Independence Day.
Expect more CISF personnel at entry points, extra screenings, and stricter baggage checks at all stations.
It's all about keeping things safe while the city gears up for the big day.
Longer lines expected during rush hour
With these new checks, longer lines—especially during rush hour—are pretty likely.
DMRC suggests leaving a little earlier than usual and being ready with your bags at entry points.
These steps are part of a bigger push to make sure everyone can travel safely during the celebrations.