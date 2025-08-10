Mumbai Metro's new Pink Line to open by late-2026
Mumbai's new Pink Line (Metro Line 6) is on track to open by the end of 2026, linking Lokhandwala and Vikhroli across 15.2km with 13 stops.
This all-elevated route promises to cut JVLR travel time by 30-45 minutes and aims to shift nearly a third of road commuters onto the metro, making city travel smoother for everyone.
Civil work on track to finish by mid-2025
Construction is moving fast—most foundation work is done and station structures should reach 75% completion by June 2025.
Key stops like Swami Samarth Nagar, Jogeshwari (West), SEEPZ Village, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, and Kanjurmarg (West) will make it easy for students and professionals alike.
The civil work should wrap up by mid-2025.
Trains will run every 5-7 minutes
Trains will run from early morning till late evening every five to seven minutes during rush hour.
The Pink Line connects smoothly with other major metro lines plus Western and Central Railways—so transfers are hassle-free.
Fares will be affordable too: ₹10-50 via smart cards or QR tokens.