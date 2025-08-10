Mumbai Metro's new Pink Line to open by late-2026 India Aug 10, 2025

Mumbai's new Pink Line (Metro Line 6) is on track to open by the end of 2026, linking Lokhandwala and Vikhroli across 15.2km with 13 stops.

This all-elevated route promises to cut JVLR travel time by 30-45 minutes and aims to shift nearly a third of road commuters onto the metro, making city travel smoother for everyone.