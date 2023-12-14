Clint Eastwood to watch 'Jigarthanda DoubleX'; Karthik Subbaraj reacts

By Aikantik Bag 12:41 pm Dec 14, 202312:41 pm

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' is currently streaming on Netflix

Karthik Subbaraj is on cloud nine with the humongous success of Jigarthanda DoubleX! Now, the director's happiness has quadrupled after the legendary Clint Eastwood's team tweeted that he is aware of the former's film and will watch it soon. Subbaraj retweeted Eastwood's post and revealed, "This film is my heartfelt dedication @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India... (sic)."

More about the film

The action comedy is an ode to cinema and serves as a spiritual sequel to Subbaraj's 2014 film Jigarthanda. The official account of Eastwood tweeted about the film after a fan tweeted and urged the filmmaker to watch this acclaimed movie. Jigarthanda DoubleX is currently streaming on Netflix. It is headlined by SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence, and Nimisha Sajayan, among others.

