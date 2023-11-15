Rajinikanth meets 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' team; Karthik Subbaraj pens heartfelt note

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Rajinikanth meets 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' team; Karthik Subbaraj pens heartfelt note

By Aikantik Bag 11:10 pm Nov 15, 202311:10 pm

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' is currently running in theaters

Superstar Rajinikanth recently shared a heartfelt message on social media applauding the Jigarthanda DoubleX makers, following which the film's core team members met him on Wednesday. Director Karthik Subbaraj posted photos of the team, including actors Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah and music director Santhosh Narayanan, with Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth's compliments held special significance for Subbaraj and Lawrence, who have openly expressed their admiration for him. Earlier, Subbaraj revealed his dream cast for Jigarthanda DoubleX that included Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

2/3

Subbaraj, Suryah share gratitude on social media

Subbaraj stated on social media handles, "Thanks a lot Thalaivaa (Rajinikanth) for showering your Love and Praises to [Jigarthanda Double X]." "Your one hour long conversation with us gave me and the whole team such a Positive vibe n aura sir...Loads of Love to you Thalaivaa from team [Jigarthanda Double X] (sic)," he added. In a similar vein, Suryah shared their images and penned a heartfelt note, too.

3/3

Here's what Subbaraj posted on X