Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' to maximize earnings on weekend

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 10:15 am Nov 17, 202310:15 am

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' box office collection

Jigarthanda DoubleX marks the spiritual sequel of Jigarthanda and this comedy-drama was highly anticipated among ardent cinephiles. Director Karthik Subbaraj has delivered as per expectations and the film has received positive reviews from critics and viewers. The pulpy drama is an ode to Tamil cinema and is currently earning quite well at the box office. The movie is available in Tamil and Telugu.

Quite stable at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raghava Lawrence-headlined film earned Rs. 1.7 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 29.82 crore in India. The movie is holding the fort quite strong and is gearing up for a lucrative weekend ahead. The cast includes SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Bava Chelladurai, and Ilavarasu, among others.

