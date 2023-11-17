Box office collection: '12th Fail' holds the reins with ease

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: '12th Fail' holds the reins with ease

By Aikantik Bag 09:13 am Nov 17, 202309:13 am

'12th Fail' box office collection

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the most known director-producers in Bollywood. Over the years, the critically acclaimed filmmaker has been producing films on hard-hitting social topics and somewhat knows how to blend content with commerce. His recent directorial 12th Fail has been a box office wonder and even on its third week, it has been steady at the box office.

2/3

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikrant Massey-headlined film earned Rs. 95 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 36.55 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Suraj Naagar, Harish Khanna, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, among others. The film is currently pitted against Tiger 3.

3/3

Twitter Post