Uorfi Javed shows off Cannes dress before visa was rejected

Television actor and social media influencer Uorfi Javed recently took to Instagram to unveil the unique outfit she had designed for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival . However, her plans were thwarted when her visa was rejected. The outfit, a one-of-a-kind LED TV dress, was created over three months with intricate wiring and programming.

Design details Javed customized the dress with 'The Traitors' logo The LED outfit, which Javed described as a "mini television," was made with several strips. Since she couldn't actually wear it at the film festival, she ended up customizing the dress with the logo of The Traitors and various cartoon visuals. Sharing the video of her creation, she wrote, "It's like a TV dress. What do you guys think?" Fans were quick to praise her talent, declaring that the dress deserved to be at the MET Gala.

Career setback 'Got an opportunity to go but...': Javed She had previously explained her absence from Cannes on Instagram. "I got an opportunity to go to Cannes through Indie Wild (big thank you to Diipa Khosla and Kshitij Kankaria), but as fate would have it, my visa got rejected." She revealed that she had been working on some "crazy outfit ideas." "My team and I were very disheartened."