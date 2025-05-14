What's the story

When Indian actor Urvashi Rautela makes an appearance, it's impossible that she won't make headlines.

And, the same happened when she attended the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday at the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour (Leave One Day).

As is her style, Rautela dazzled the crowd in a maximalist blingy strapless outfit with bold shades of blue, red, and yellow.

She completed her look with a matching tiara and a quirky parrot-shaped clutch that stole the show.