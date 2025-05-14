Was Urvashi Rautela asked to leave Cannes red carpet?
What's the story
When Indian actor Urvashi Rautela makes an appearance, it's impossible that she won't make headlines.
And, the same happened when she attended the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday at the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour (Leave One Day).
As is her style, Rautela dazzled the crowd in a maximalist blingy strapless outfit with bold shades of blue, red, and yellow.
She completed her look with a matching tiara and a quirky parrot-shaped clutch that stole the show.
Online buzz
Judith Leiber clutch sparked mixed reactions online
Photos and videos of Rautela from the event went viral on social media, triggering a flurry of reactions.
While many were mesmerized by her outfit, it was the quirky parrot clutch that became a major talking point.
The fashion commentary page Diet Sabya revealed that the clutch is a Judith Leiber creation, retailing at $5,495 (approximately ₹4.68 lakh).
However, there was another incident that took over her the chatter.
Audience reactions
Was Rautel ushered out? Viral video decoded
In clips from the event, the Daaku Maharaj actor can be seen standing on the steps for a long time.
At first people just walk past her, but later, an usher has to come up to her and ask her to go forward.
This moment definitely got the people talking.
One user wrote, "Is it a satire on camp?" and another said she was "hogging the red carpet and asked to leave."
Filmography
Cannes new rules and Rautela's upcoming projects
Notably, the film festival launched a directive to ban extravagant clothing this year to probably avoid hassles like this. Pause in movement or issue with seating during screenings were listed in its rule book.
Nonetheless, we are sure Rautela was happy being the first Bollywood star to walk Cannes 2025.
On the work front, the actor will star in Welcome to the Jungle and Kasoor 2.