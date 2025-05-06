What's the story

Cotton handkerchiefs are making a comeback as a must-have accessory. From their eco-friendly nature to their versatility, they are emerging as the go-to item for those seeking sustainable alternatives.

Unlike disposable tissues, cotton handkerchiefs can be reused, minimizing waste and encouraging environmental consciousness.

Plus, they add a touch of elegance and practicality which many find appealing.

Here's why cotton handkerchiefs are becoming an essential accessory.