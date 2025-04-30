5 ankle boot looks you'll love
What's the story
Ankle boots are a must-have in every fashionista's footwear collection as they can instantly elevate any outfit.
Super comfortable and stylish, ankle boots make for the perfect footwear choice for a myriad of occasions.
Whether you're dressing up for a casual day out or want a more polished look, ankle boots can be your best bet.
Here are five styles that go perfectly with ankle boots. Step out in confidence and style!
Denim delight
Skinny jeans and ankle boots
Skinny jeans make for a classic pairing with ankle boots. The slim fit of the jeans allows the boots to take center stage, giving you that sleek silhouette.
The combination suits casual outings as well as more dressed-up events.
Pick dark-wash skinny jeans for an evening look or lighter shades for the daytime.
Dress up
Dresses with ankle boots
Pairing dresses with ankle boots also makes for an effortlessly chic ensemble.
Be it a flowy summer dress or a structured winter dress, ankle boots would add an edge to the outfit.
For cooler weather, you could also consider layering it up with tights or leggings to stay warm while looking stylish.
Skirt style
Skirts paired with ankle boots
From long skirts to mid-length ones, you can pair any skirt beautifully with ankle boots.
A-line skirts give a balanced look when paired with these boots, while pencil skirts add a touch of sophistication.
Playing with textures like leather or denim can add some depth to your outfit.
Comfort chic
Leggings and ankle boots combo
Leggings with ankle boots are the perfect combination of comfort and style. Whether running errands or heading for a casual gathering, this combination is just perfect.
Choosing leggings in neutral shades would draw attention to the boots, while layering with oversized sweaters or jackets would give you a comfortable yet fashionable look.
It's practical yet effortlessly chic, making it a go-to choice for everyday wear.
Trendy twist
Culottes matched with ankle boots
Culottes give a trendy twist when paired with ankle boots.
The wide-legged pants provide a beautiful contrast against the fitted nature of the shoes, adding visual interest in your outfit.
The combination works great in office as well as parties where you want to leave an impression without compromising on comfort.