5 stylish ways to wear plaid in every season
Plaid is one of those rare patterns that can be worn all year round, adjusting to each season's distinct style requirements.
Be it a warm winter avatar or a cool summer get-up, plaid leaves no stone unturned to make the fashion lovers go weak in the knees.
Here, we take you through five practical ways to wear plaid, to keep you stylish, come rain or shine.
Layering
Layering with plaid shirts
Plaid shirts are ideal for layering in cooler months. Team them up with solid-colored sweaters or jackets for added warmth and style.
In winters, go for thicker fabrics such as flannel to stay warm. For autumn, lighter materials work perfectly under cardigans or blazers.
Not only does this add depth to your outfit, it also lets you adjust layers as temperatures fluctuate through the day.
Accessories
Plaid accessories for subtle style
Incorporating plaid accessories is an easy way to add flair without overwhelming your look.
Scarves, hats, and bags in plaid patterns can complement neutral outfits beautifully.
These items are particularly useful in spring and fall when temperatures vary widely throughout the day.
By choosing accessories in classic colors like red or green, you can effortlessly enhance your ensemble while staying on trend.
Summer dresses
Summer dresses with plaid patterns
Plaid dresses give a fresh spin to summer fashion by marrying comfort with style.
Lightweight fabrics like cotton make these dresses perfect for hot weather, without compromising on breathability or movement.
Pick bright colors or pastel shades reflecting the season's vibrancy when you choose your dress design.
This way you have both comfort and chic appeal during sunny days outdoors.
Pattern mixing
Mixing patterns with plaid skirts
Mixing patterns may appear intimidating at first, but plaid skirts with other prints make for visually appealing outfits.
These can be worn throughout the year if paired correctly.
Begin by choosing one overriding color from each pattern. Next, create around those shades using complementary tones that lie within both designs themselves.
This maintains balance between conflicting elements present within any given ensemble, appearance-wise too.
Outerwear
Cozy up in plaid outerwear
Plaid outerwear not only keeps you warm during the cold months, but also elevates any outfit with its unique patterns.
Wool blend coats and fleece-lined puffer jackets are sure to suit all tastes and weather forecasts.
Opting for classic tartan styles ensures timeless appeal, making these pieces wise investments that easily transition between seasons and occasions.