5 delightful avocado recipes for a creamy twist
What's the story
Avocados are one of those versatile fruits that add a creamy touch to whatever you cook.
Famous for their rich flavor and nutritional benefits, avocados make a perfect addition to any meal.
Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, these five avocado recipes give a delightful twist to your regular cooking.
Each recipe is easy to make and brings out the best of this amazing fruit.
Toast twist
Avocado toast with a zesty kick
Avocado toast is a classic favorite that you can easily elevate by adding fresh lime juice and chili flakes.
Start by mashing ripe avocados on whole-grain bread, then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Add a squeeze of lime juice for tanginess and top with chili flakes for some heat.
Not only does this combination enhances the flavor, but it also adds an extra dose of vitamin C from the lime.
Pasta perfection
Creamy avocado pasta sauce
Transform your pasta dish with this creamy avocado sauce that requires no cooking at all.
Just blend ripe avocados with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and basil until smooth.
Toss this sauce with cooked pasta of your choice for a quick meal that's both satisfying and nutritious.
The healthy fats in avocados make this sauce rich without needing cream or cheese.
Smoothie sensation
Refreshing avocado smoothie
For those looking for a refreshing drink option, an avocado smoothie serves both creaminess and nutrition in one glass.
Blend ripe avocado, banana, spinach leaves, almond milk, and honey until smooth.
The smoothie is loaded with vitamins A and K from spinach and potassium from bananas, making it an ideal breakfast or post-workout refreshment.
Dip delight
Spicy guacamole dip
Guacamole is yet another popular way to enjoy the creamy texture of avocados, adding spice through jalapenos or hot sauce if you like.
Mash up two ripe avocados with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper.
Mix everything together well before serving with tortilla chips, veggies, crackers, or whatever you prefer dunking into it.
Fry fun
Baked avocado fries
Baked avocado fries give you all the crispiness and satisfaction of traditional fried foods without the guilt of frying oils and fats that come with it.
Instead, slice firm, but ripe avocados into halves or wedges, coat them in breadcrumbs, and bake till they're golden brown.
Serve with a side of ketchup or yogurt dip of your choice to relish a healthier alternative to regular potato fries!