What's the story

Revamping an old wardrobe isn't always about needle and thread.

Many celebrities have taken to no-sew methods to breathe new life into their clothing, giving us creative solutions that are both budget-friendly and stylish.

Here's how you can transform outdated pieces into trendy outfits without having to bring out your sewing skills.

From simple accessories to clever cutting techniques, these celebrity-inspired ideas can help you refresh your wardrobe with minimum effort.