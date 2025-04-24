Who decides the Met Gala 2025 guest list?
What's the story
The annual Costume Institute benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala, is the epitome of fashion affairs.
Held every spring, this glamorous event attracts a star-studded mix of top-tier philanthropists, fashion icons, designers, actors, and Hollywood A-listers.
Everybody is dressed in extravagant couture that reflects the year's chosen theme.
But with so much exclusivity surrounding the event, many wonder: How is the guest list for this coveted event curated? Let's take a look.
Guest list
Anna Wintour holds the key to Met Gala's guest list
The job of finalizing the guest list of the Met Gala rests with Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
She personally oversees and approves every invitation, ensuring only A-listers, fashion designers, rising influencers, and other influential figures with her approval walk into the event.
Unlike many philanthropic events where entry is ensured by hefty donations, the Met Gala is different.
Fashion houses
Luxury fashion houses play a crucial role
Luxury fashion houses like Chanel, Valentino, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton also contribute heavily to the Met Gala guest list.
These brands buy tables at the event, which costs between $2,00,000 and $3,00,000 (approximately ₹1 crore and upwards).
They then populate the tables with celebrities they're dressing for the night, frequently including their muses, ambassadors, or new collaborators.
Ticketing
Individual tickets and Wintour's approval
While some reports indicate that attendees can buy individual tickets to the Met Gala commencing from $50,000 (roughly ₹42 lakh and upwards), entry is still contingent on Wintour's approval.
This distinctive method of curating a guest list and selling tickets highlights the exclusivity and prestige of the Met Gala. This makes it a much-awaited event on the fashion calendar.
This year, Wintour will co-chair the event alongside LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton.
2025 edition
Theme and chairs of the Met Gala 2025
The theme for the Met Gala 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
It will delve into Black Dandyism and the development of Black menswear from 18th-century Europe to its present-day incarnation, inspired by Monica L. Miller's book Slaves to Fashion.
The dress code for this year's event is "Tailored for You," giving guests a chance to interpret this culturally rich theme in their own unique ways.
The Met Gala 2025 red carpet is scheduled to take place on May 5.