What's the story

The annual Costume Institute benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala, is the epitome of fashion affairs.

Held every spring, this glamorous event attracts a star-studded mix of top-tier philanthropists, fashion icons, designers, actors, and Hollywood A-listers.

Everybody is dressed in extravagant couture that reflects the year's chosen theme.

But with so much exclusivity surrounding the event, many wonder: How is the guest list for this coveted event curated? Let's take a look.