How to choose shoes for longer-looking legs
What's the story
Petite fashion enthusiasts are always on the lookout for ways to create an illusion of longer legs. The right footwear can contribute largely to the effect.
By picking out shoes that play well with their height, petite individuals can elevate their overall look and confidence.
Here are some practical tips to pick footwear that lengthens the legs. It deals with style, color, design elements that suit best to people with a smaller frame.
Color choice
Opt for nude tones
Opting for shoes in nude tones can help create an elongated leg line.
Nude shades blend effortlessly with the skin tone, making the legs look longer by avoiding any visual breaks between the shoe and leg.
It is important to choose a shade close to your natural skin tone for maximum effect.
This simple trick can be used on different shoe styles, from pumps to sandals.
Shoe design
Embrace pointed toes
Pointed-toe shoes are perfect for petite beauties looking to make their legs appear longer.
The pointed design draws the attention to the front and gives the illusion of length by extending the line of the foot.
Be it flats or heels, pointed toes add the element of sophistication while giving the height illusion without giving up on comfort.
Heel height
Choose heels wisely
Heels are a classic way to add height, but choosing the right heel is essential to ensure comfort and a balance of style.
A moderate heel height of two to three inches is perfect, as it gives you elevation without causing any discomfort over long wearing hours.
Kitten heels or block heels are stable, yet maintain the elegance.
Strap placement
Avoid ankle straps
Ankle straps can cut off the leg line visually, making them look shorter than they are.
For petite fashionistas who want to elongate their legs, it's best to skip ankle straps or opt for designs where straps sit lower on the foot, rather than around the ankle itself.
Outfit coordination
Go monochrome
Wearing shoes in a similar color palette as your outfit also creates a monochromatic look.
This way, you can extend your silhouette vertically rather than horizontally.
You don't want to break it up into sections (which could shorten appearance) but lengthen it naturally by making cohesive styling choices across clothing items, including footwear selections too.