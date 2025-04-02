5 jackets that pair perfectly with pencil skirts
What's the story
Pairing a classic pencil skirt with the right jacket can elevate your style effortlessly.
The combination of these two wardrobe staples create a polished, professional look apt for different occasions.
Whether you're heading to the office or attending a formal event, choosing the right jacket can make all the difference.
Here are five jackets that pair perfectly with pencil skirts, offering both style and versatility.
Classic choice
Blazer for timeless elegance
A well-fitted blazer is a timeless choice that goes so well with pencil skirts.
Choose neutral colors like black, navy or gray to keep it sophisticated.
The structured design of blazers brings an element of professionalism, making them a perfect choice for office.
Pairing them with pencil skirts strikes a perfect balance between a confident and elegant silhouette.
Relaxed style
Denim jacket for casual flair
For a more casual look, we recommend pairing your pencil skirt with a denim jacket.
The combination offers an effortless yet chic vibe perfect for weekend outings or casual gatherings.
Pick lighter washes for daytime events and darker tones for evening occasions.
The contrast of the structured skirt with relaxed denim makes for an interesting visual appeal.
Bold statement
Leather jacket adds edge
A leather jacket can give your classic pencil skirt outfit an edgy twist.
This combination is ideal when you want to add a little attitude to your look without losing out on style.
Choose black or brown leather jackets to keep it versatile, while making sure they fit well around shoulders and arms.
Cozy layer
Cardigan offers comfort
Cardigans offer comfort while keeping it classy with pencil skirts in cooler climates (read: fall/winter), where it gets warmer, but not at the cost of your fashion sense.
Opt for cardigans made out of soft fabrics like cashmere wool blends, which drape nicely over curves, creating flattering lines all over the outfit ensemble.
Modern twist
Cropped jacket highlights waistline
Cropped jackets give a modern twist by emphasizing the waistline, accentuating the feminine figure even more than what longer styles would do by themselves.
These shorter cuts look especially great with high-waisted designs, helping the wearer flaunt their natural shape with ease, lending a dash of sophistication to any occasion, be it a daytime or nighttime affair alike.