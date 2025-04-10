What's the story

As anticipation builds for the Met Gala 2025, fans are already guessing which Bollywood superstar will make their debut at the event.

From a cryptic post on the Instagram handle of Diet Sabya, fans were hinted at a "Bollywood superstar and the biggest designer of our generation" collaboration.

Now, netizens are abuzz with speculation, with many believing that Shah Rukh Khan might be the one to grace the Met Gala for the first time this year.