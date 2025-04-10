SRK or Ranveer— who will attend Met Gala 2025?
What's the story
As anticipation builds for the Met Gala 2025, fans are already guessing which Bollywood superstar will make their debut at the event.
From a cryptic post on the Instagram handle of Diet Sabya, fans were hinted at a "Bollywood superstar and the biggest designer of our generation" collaboration.
Now, netizens are abuzz with speculation, with many believing that Shah Rukh Khan might be the one to grace the Met Gala for the first time this year.
Cryptic hint
'The impossible just happened': Diet Sabya's Instagram post
The speculation gained impetus from a post on fashion police Diet Sabya's Instagram.
Although the post didn't name anyone, it hinted at the collaboration of "two titans."
"#MetGala is gonna be exciting. discuss babyyyyy," the caption read.
The post added, "STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft - the greatest Bollywood superstar, and the biggest designer of our generation are joining forces for their MET gala 2025 debut."
Fan frenzy
Fans divided over SRK or Ranveer's Met Gala debut
The post ignited a guessing game among fans, with most believing Khan would be collaborating with fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. However, a few fans are rooting for Ranveer Singh.
Actor Kubbra Sait also showed her support for Singh, commenting, "I am secretly hoping it's Ranveer. He is magic."
The debate has also spilled onto social media platforms like X/Twitter and Reddit, with fans sharing their thoughts and predictions.
There are strong speculations that #ShahRukhKhan is attending #MetGala this year. Diet Sabya has hinted it— Redditbollywood
and Reddit’s guess is SRK or@SrBachchan
Would you be excited
to see SRK at Metgala? pic.twitter.com/e7RKigg7bo (@redditbollywood) April 10, 2025
Netizens are divided between SRK and Singh
So its not only #KiaraAdvani who will be making her #MetGala debut this year but we have an Indian Male actor also going?— Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) April 10, 2025
Guess who it would be? (Even I dont know 😭)
The comment section of diet sabya screams either #ShahrukhKhan or #RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/Hz45jKTjii
Event details
Met Gala 2025 theme and co-chairs announced
This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," honoring the impact of fashion on Black identity.
The official dress code "Tailored for You" guarantees custom couture moments on the red carpet.
It will be co-chaired by music icon Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and fashion legend Anna Wintour.
Basketball superstar LeBron James will be an honorary co-chair.