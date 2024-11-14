Tiger Shroff is the latest star to get thrashing from Mukesh Khanna

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:17 pm Nov 14, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Mukesh Khanna, the actor synonymous with Shaktimaan, has once again shared his opinion on who should play the superhero in a planned theatrical reboot. Speaking to ABP's Entertainment Live, he reiterated his earlier stance that Tiger Shroff isn't fit to play Shaktimaan. "Forgive me, but if Tiger tells a child to flush the toilet as Shaktimaan, the kid will turn around and say to him, 'Tu baith jaa (You sit down).'"

Casting criteria

Khanna's reasoning behind dismissing Shroff for 'Shaktimaan'

Khanna further explained why he dismissed Shroff. "He is still a child among children, that's his image. He doesn't have the stature that one needs to play Shaktimaan." He said the gravity of Shaktimaan comes from the character itself and not him as an actor. "Shaktimaan isn't a brainless brawler. He has a seriousness, he is wise... You can imagine the power he wields, and I don't want someone who doesn't have the required stature playing him."

Producer's prerogative

Khanna's authority over 'Shaktimaan' casting decisions

At a recent press conference, Khanna took the reins of Shaktimaan's casting in his hands. He said that even though Ranveer Singh is excited to play the character, no one can take up the role without his consent as the producer. "I will decide who will become Shaktimaan because it's a producer's call and not an actor's decision."

Casting considerations

Khanna's views on other actors for 'Shaktimaan' role

In the same interview, Khanna also revealed his thoughts on other possible actors for the lead role in Shaktimaan. He said neither Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan nor Ajay Devgn could play Shaktimaan because of their established 'images.' But he rejected Singh for not having an image. Now, only time will tell who catches the veteran actor's eyes.