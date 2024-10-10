Summarize Simplifying... In short Deepika Padukone, facing online criticism for her dialogue delivery in the upcoming film 'Singham Again', recalls using similar negativity from her debut film 'Om Shanti Om' as a catalyst for self-improvement.

She also emphasized the importance of self-love and well-being, challenging the notion that taking time for oneself indicates a lack of motivation.

Deepika Padukone recently spoke about her debut film 'Om Shanti Om'

Amid 'Singham Again' backlash, Deepika recalls 'Om Shanti Om' trolling

By Isha Sharma 12:19 pm Oct 10, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently opened up about the flak she received for her debut film, Om Shanti Om (2007). In a conversation with media mogul Arianna Huffington as part of the Live Love Laugh lecture series, she disclosed that audiences questioned her "talent and capabilities," even ridiculing her accent and diction. Interestingly, another artist had dubbed for Padukone in Farah Khan's film. Padukone was paired with Shah Rukh Khan in this romantic revenge drama.

Positive outlook

Padukone used criticism as motivation for self-improvement

Padukone revealed she used the negativity from her debut film as a catalyst for self-improvement. "When my debut movie Om Shanti Om released, there were quite a few bad reviews, but I specifically remember this one bad review which pushed me to work on myself." "It spoke about my accent, my diction, my talent and capabilities. Negativity is sometimes a good thing, it's what you make of it."

Self-care advocacy

Padukone emphasized self-love and well-being

Further in the conversation, Padukone emphasized the need for self-love and well-being. "For someone who makes time for themselves, or takes a weekend off, people think that person is not driven, which I find so bizarre." "If someone needs downtime or time for themselves, they think this person is not motivated enough so let's look for someone who is ready to burn the midnight oil."

Upcoming release

Padukone's upcoming film 'Singham Again' faces online trolling

Meanwhile, the actor is now being trolled online for her dialogue delivery in the trailer of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The multi-starrer action comedy sees her as a police officer, Lady Singham. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, among others. It is set to hit theaters on November 1, clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

