Day 33: 'Kalki 2898 AD' maintains momentum at box office

What's the story The Indian film Kalki 2898 AD continues to impress at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹633.25cr India net in its first 33 days. On its 33rd day alone (Monday), the film added approximately ₹1.25cr to its total earnings across all languages. The movie, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, opened strongly with a net collection of ₹95.3cr across India on its first day.

Star-studded cast boosts 'Kalki 2898 AD' box office success

The film's success can be attributed to its star-studded cast, which includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Despite a significant drop in earnings on the second day to ₹59.3cr, the film rebounded on the third day with collections of ₹66.2cr and peaked on the fourth day with ₹88.2cr.

'Kalki 2898 AD' sees fluctuating box office performance

Following its peak on the fourth day, Kalki 2898 AD saw a decrease in earnings to ₹34.15cr by the fifth day. This downward trend continued over the next two days with collections of ₹27.05cr and ₹22.25cr, respectively. Despite these fluctuations, the film's overall performance remains strong, as evidenced by its total earnings on Day 33.