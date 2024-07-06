In brief Simplifying... In brief Dulquer Salmaan is teaming up with Vyjayanthi Movies for a new film, a love story with a realistic touch.

The film, co-produced by Allu Aravind and Sandeep Gunnam, is in the casting process with big names from Telugu cinema expected to join.

The film, co-produced by Allu Aravind and Sandeep Gunnam, is in the casting process with big names from Telugu cinema expected to join.

Salmaan's next release is "Lucky Baskhar", set to hit screens on September 27, 2024.

By Isha Sharma 02:34 pm Jul 06, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly set to star in a new film produced by Ashwini Dutt, the producer behind the successful movie Kalki 2898 AD. OTTplay reported that the movie will be directed by Pawan Sadineni, known for his popular projects Dayaa and Paruvu. Salmaan's last full-fledged appearance was in King of Kotha in 2023, followed by a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD.

Plot details

New film to showcase realistic love story

The upcoming film featuring Salmaan is reported to be a love story set against a realistic backdrop. A source close to the production team revealed that the script has shaped up well, with drama and romance being the major highlights. Currently, Sadineni is in the process of casting for the film, with several prominent names from Telugu cinema expected to play key roles.

Production team

Allu Aravind and Sandeep Gunnam join as co-producers

In addition to Vyjayanthi Movies, Allu Aravind and Sandeep Gunnam have reportedly come on board as co-producers for this project. Meanwhile, Salmaan is signing back-to-back films in Telugu cinema. His next appearance will be in Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and slated for release on September 27, 2024. It also stars Meenaakshi Chaudhary and Ayaan Sohan.