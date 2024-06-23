In brief Simplifying... In brief The highly anticipated film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has already raked in over $2.6M in pre-release sales in North America.

The dystopian future-set film, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, follows a bounty hunter and a pregnant woman in a resource-strapped world.

Advanced ticket bookings have begun in Bengaluru and Chennai, with special early morning shows approved in Telangana. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' generates $2.6M in pre-sales

'Kalki 2898 AD' pre-release sales surpass $2.6M in North America

By Tanvi Gupta 04:49 pm Jun 23, 202404:49 pm

What's the story The upcoming sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has already made a significant mark in North America with its pre-release sales. The film's distributors, Prathyangira Cinemas, announced that advanced bookings have generated over $2.6M from more than 77,000 tickets sold. "77,777+ tickets sold in North America. Prabhas is taking the box office by storm," the distributor shared on X/Twitter. The film is set to hit theaters on Thursday (June 27).

Stellar cast

The star-studded cast of 'Kalki 2898 AD' creates buzz

The distributor also shared a poster featuring lead actor Prabhas and stated, "RAMPAGE in TOP GEAR. Kalki 2898 AD total North America pre-sales crossed $2.6 Million+. Prabhas's game is going to be wild in the coming days, (sic)." The anticipation for the film is high due to its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline set in a dystopian future. The film's ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Character insight

Earlier, Haasan revealed character details at a pre-release event

At the recent pre-release event in Mumbai, Haasan spoke about his role as the antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Responding to a question about director Ashwin's capability, Haasan said, "I'm used to this kind of ordinary-looking people who do extraordinary things." He further revealed his character details stating, "I always wanted to play a bad man. But I'm almost like a sage in the film, with a bad idea...We tried out various looks, and we finally arrived at an acceptable look."

Release date

Know more about 'Kalki's plot

The story unfolds in a dystopian future where the people of Kasi struggle for basic resources and await the Kalki avatar. The narrative follows a bounty hunter named Bhairava (Prabhas), and a pregnant woman on the run, SUM-80 (Padukone). The story also includes Ashwatthama (Bachchan), who is waiting to aid Kalki at the end of the Kali Yug, and Supreme Yaskin (Haasan) with his own plans.

Advance booking

Meanwhile, advanced bookings begin in Bengaluru, Chennai

Advanced ticket bookings have sparked a wave of excitement across Bengaluru, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. In Chennai, bookings are already underway. Meanwhile, Telangana gears up to begin advance bookings today, with government-approved special 5:30am shows scheduled for Thursday. Ticket prices are fixed at ₹377 for single-screen special shows and ₹495 for multiplexes, with six shows approved thus far. Attention now turns to Andhra Pradesh, where ticket sales are slated to commence later on Sunday.