Lok Sabha polls: Haven't joined INDIA bloc, says Kamal Haasan

Feb 21, 2024

What's the story Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan clarified on Wednesday that his party is not part of the multi-party opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Haasan's statement came as he was attending the seventh anniversary of his Makkal Needhi Maiam party. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he stated that MNM would support any group working "selflessly" for the nation but would steer clear of "feudal politics." Haasan also expressed his enthusiasm for popular Tamil actor Vijay's recent entry into politics.

Why does this story matter?

Haasan is a popular face in Tamil Nadu, where Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) government is in power. The DMK is part of the INDIA bloc. If Haasan's MNM joins the alliance, it could help the opposition in its fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the MNM contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections but failed to make a significant impact.

MNM open to supporting selfless thinkers: Haasan

On Wednesday, Haasan was asked about MNM joining the INDIA bloc, to which he replied that he only wants to serve the nation. He said, "I have already told, this is the time when you have to blur party politics and think about the nation. Anybody who thinks selflessly about the nation, my MNM will be part of it." However, he emphasized that his party would not collaborate with those engaged in "local feudal politics."

MNM could form alliance with DMK, reports say

There have been rumors of Haasan's party being in talks with the DMK for an alliance for the upcoming polls. In his most recent statement, the 69-year-old disclosed that "discussions are on" regarding potential political alliances for the MNM, promising to share any "good news" soon. As per the Indian Express, the DMK has offered Haasan's party the opportunity to either contest one Lok Sabha seat or accept a post-poll Rajya Sabha berth in exchange for state-wide campaigning.

Tamil actor Vijay's political party

Following Haasan's footsteps, Tamil actor Vijay, on February 2, announced the launch of his new political party—Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the actor shared that the party's mission is to establish "fundamental political change" with a transparent, caste-free, and corruption-free administration. The announcement followed a meeting in Chennai a week earlier, where Vijay's fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkham, had approved the formation of the political party.