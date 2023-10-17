Box office buzz: 'Leo' aims to beat 'Pathaan's collection
Thalapathy Vijay is a force of nature and his ardent fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Leo. The movie has been in the buzz for a long time as it marks a new entrant in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). As the action thriller is set to release on Thursday, let's check its box office pulse.
Over 13 lakh tickets sold
As per Koimoi, the movie has sold 13 lakh tickets as of Tuesday, 8:30am IST. Reportedly, the film will rake in Rs. 26.3 crore on Day 1 as of now and has already surpassed Jailer's opening day collection. With two days remaining, trends suggest that the pan-India film will sell tickets worth Rs. 32.43 crore on Day 1 and surpass Pathaan's record.
Cast and other details
The action thriller's trailer and songs have received rave responses from viewers. The film marks Vijay's first pan-India film. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, Surya, and Arjun Sarja, among others. The movie also has a great international buzz owing to Vijay's superstardom. This big Dussehra release will be pitted against Tiger Nageswara Rao in South India.