By Riya Baibhawi 09:30 pm Dec 18, 2023

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge launched the campaign in Delhi

The Congress on Monday launched its "Donate for Desh" crowdfunding campaign to collect funds ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the drive in New Delhi, which also aims to combat unemployment and inflation by seeking support from the general public. Moroever, Kharge emphasized the need to minimize reliance on the wealthy. "If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow, we would have to agree to their programs and policies," he said.

Why does this story matter?

Corporate donations have reportedly reduced for the Congress in recent years, triggering a cash crunch and subsequent crowdfunding drives to fund its election campaigns. This approach to seeking funds is reminiscent of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which reportedly accepts online contributions. Notably, the non-profit advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) estimates the Congress's total assets to be Rs. 805.65 crore and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s at Rs. 6,046.81 crore.

People can donate funds on party website

"Donate for Desh (country)" allows donors to contribute Rs. 138, Rs. 1,380, Rs. 13,800, or any other amount through its official website (donateinc.in). Notably, Kharge donated Rs. 1,38,000 from his salary and said, "Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from the general public." In addition to the digital mode of donation, the party is also set to start a door-to-door donation campaign from December 28, as per The Hindu.

BJP buys 'Donate for Desh' internet domain

While the Congress launched its ambitious "Donate for Desh" campaign, it failed to register its domain on the internet before announcing the same. Instead, the BJP bought the donatefordesh.org domain. The saffron party's ostensibly smart move has triggered a storm on social media, with many users lauding BJP officials for their presence of mind. One netizen quipped, "Arvind Kejriwal was right, [Congress] is the B-team of BJP. Why else would [Congress] promote a website to donate to BJP? (sic)"

Inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's Tilak Swaraj Fund

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal revealed the crowdfunding initiative was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic "Tilak Swaraj Fund," launched in 1920-21. Furthermore, the party shared its commitment to "champion the rights of marginalized communities, bridge disparities, and stand as a formidable opposition against a government favoring the affluent." It also encouraged people to join the fight against unprecedented unemployment and rising costs as the Congress completes 138th year. The party was formed on December 28, 1885.

