I regret: DMK MP apologizes for 'Gaumutra' remark in Parliament

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:49 pm Dec 06, 2023

DMK MP has apologized over 'Guamutra' remark in Parliament

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP DNV Senthil Kumar on Wednesday withdrew his controversial statement calling Hindi heartland "Gaumutra (cow urine) states" in Parliament. He also apologized in the Lok Sabha for "inadvertently" hurting the sentiments of the House members and sections of the people. This comes after the House witnessed uproar over his comments, especially from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs. Earlier, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also reprimanded him for his comments.

Made statement inadvertently, I regret: Kumar

While apologizing, Kumar said, "The statement made by me yesterday inadvertently, if it had hurt the sentiments of the members and sections of the people, I would like to withdraw it. I request the words to be expunged. I regret it." The DMK MP also apologized for his comments on X, saying. "I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across."

Kumar's derogatory statement in Parliament

During a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Kumar claimed that the BJP could only win elections in Hindi heartland states, not in South India. He then made a comparison between the Hindi heartland and gaumutra, which was later expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, it triggered sharp reactions from several party leaders. The Speaker had to adjourn the proceedings several times after the BJP MPs continued their protest despite Birla's request.

Reactions to Kumar's 'gaumutra' remark

BJP leaders labeled Kumar's comments "hate speech" and said voters will "wipe out" the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc from southern India in the upcoming elections. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said Kumar hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus; he also highlighted the cow urine's medicinal use. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram called his comments an "unfortunate choice of words" and demanded an apology. Former Union Minister Milind Deora criticized DMK for undermining INDIA's efforts against the BJP.

Kumar is not new to controversial comments

Earlier this year, Kumar faced a similar backlash for questioning the "family planning" of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in an interview. Later, he clarified that his intention was not to insult any Hindu god. He also reportedly questioned the Hindu ritual of bhoomi puja performed at government buildings. During an inauguration ceremony, he asked why there were no other religious figures present after witnessing a Hindu priest. He demanded the inclusion of Christian, Muslim, atheist, and Dravidar Kazhagam representatives.