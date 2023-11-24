BJP minister poses with check as Rajouri martyr's mother cries

1/6

India 2 min read

BJP minister poses with check as Rajouri martyr's mother cries

By Chanshimla Varah 06:01 pm Nov 24, 202306:01 pm

Gupta was one of the five army personnel killed in a two-day encounter with terrorists

The Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the grief of a martyred soldier's mother for political gain. Captain Shubham Gupta of Agra was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri during an encounter with terrorists this week. Now, a video of Gupta's mother sobbing uncontrollably as a BJP minister poses with a check for a photo has gone viral.

2/6

'Ye pradarshani mat lagao,' the mother tells minister

3/6

Soldier's mortal remains are yet to arrive at his residence

In the video, the mother can be heard saying, "Ye pradarshani mat lagao" as BJP minister Yogendra Upadhyay faces the camera with the check. Gupta's parents were reportedly given a check of Rs. 25 lakh each. Aside from that, the state government has pledged to provide one of the family members with a government job. Gupta's remains, meanwhile, are yet to arrive home.

4/6

Congress calls BJP 'vultures'

Sharing the video on X, the Chandigarh Congress Sevadal called the saffron party "vultures." Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on the other hand, called the act "heartless," saying, "What shamelessness is this? Won't even allow the...family to grieve in peace minus the cameras." Gupta joined the Army in 2015, and he was commissioned into the 9 Para SF (Special Forces) in 2018.

5/6

Gupta was among 5 soldiers killed

Gupta was one of the five army personnel killed in a two-day encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri on Wednesday and Thursday. Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were also killed in the 36-hour-long gunfight in the Bajimaal area of Darmsal. The other four soldiers were Captian MV Pranjal, Havildar Abdul Majid, L/Nk Sanjay Bisht, and Paratrooper Sachin Laur.

6/6

Pictures of 5 Army personnel who were martyred