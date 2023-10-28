Shashi Tharoor removed from Palestine solidarity event

By Riya Baibhawi 03:41 pm Oct 28, 202303:41 pm

Tharoor has issued a statement clarifying his stance on Israel-Palestine war

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been dropped from the Mahal Empowerment Mission's (MEM) Palestine solidarity event set for October 30 in Thiruvananthapuram. The move follows Tharoor's contentious remarks at a Palestine solidarity gathering held by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on October 26, where he referred to the October 7 assault on Israel as a "terrorist act." On Saturday, MEM President Shajahan Sreekaryam confirmed that they had informed Tharoor of their decision, PTI reported.

Why does this story matter?

Tharoor has been vocal about the Israel-Hamas war ever since the war began on October 7. Tharoor has repeatedly asserted that Hamas does not represent Palestine and that India needs a more "comprehensive" stand on the ongoing war. "India has taken a stand unambiguously on the side of Israelis who have been subjected to this...inhumane attack by Hamas. But there is a broader picture that seems to be missing from the traditional Indian position," he said days after the war.

Tharoor faces social media backlash

The Congress Party leader triggered a slew of backlash on social media following his comments at the IUML event. He subsequently shared a video clarifying that he supports Palestinians. He also objected to the dissemination of just one line from his address. His remarks have also triggered a backlash from other political parties. Indian National League (INL) leader Kasim Irikkur demanded an apology from Tharoor, accusing him of "successfully turning a pro-Palestinian rally into a whitewash for the Zionists."

Tharoor issues statement

IUML's massive rally in support of Palestine

The IUML, a crucial partner of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, staged a large-scale rally in northern Kozhikode. The Palestine Solidarity Human Rights rally drew tens of thousands of IUML supporters. At the gathering, Tharoor denounced the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel as an "act of terror" and stressed the importance of putting an end to the conflict. At least 7,000 people have been killed in the worst conflict since the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

Israel-Hamas war updates

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensified their attacks inside the Gaza Strip. Amidst a total communication blackout in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was unable to reach its staff and aid workers on the ground. Israel, meanwhile, rejected the call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which was passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday. As the war continues to escalate, the United States has asked all its citizens in Lebanon to evacuate.

What is India's stand on the conflict?

India has remained ambiguous as it did with the Ukraine-Russia war, even abstaining from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict on Friday. On October 12, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that it supports the formation of an independent state of Palestine. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed support for Israel immediately following the Hamas attack on Israel.