Pay Rs. 500cr or we'll assassinate Modi: NIA receives email

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:28 pm Oct 07, 202302:28 pm

NIA receives mail threatening to kill PM Modi, blow up Modi stadium

Security agencies are on high alert after an email allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blow up the cricket stadium named after him in Ahmedabad, which is scheduled to host several 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup matches. The email, which was received by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), purportedly demanded a ransom of Rs. 500 crore as well as the release of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Details on threat email's content

"We will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium if the government does not give us Rs. 500 crore, and Lawrence Bishnoi," news outlet The Indian Express quoted the threat email as saying. "Everything sells in Hindustan, so we too have bought something. No matter how much you secure, you won't be able to remain safe from us. If you wish to talk, do so on this email," it added.

NIA alerts Mumbai Police, probe underway: Report

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police reportedly received an alert from the NIA about the details of the threat email. Later, the Mumbai Crime Branch initiated a probe into the matter and found that it was sent using the Proton Mail platform, and its servers were in Switzerland. According to India TV, sources also revealed that the email has over seven to eight layers of security, and the ID is registered under the name "Osama Bin Laden's hire."

Mumbai Police official provides insight on threat email

Providing further details, a Mumbai Police official said, "We (Mumbai Police) have received the email from the NIA, which has alerted all concerned agencies in other places as well." As per the Hindustan Times, the police officer also alleged that the message seemed to be a mischief or hoax played by somebody from a foreign country. While a manhunt for the sender is underway, the official confirmed that security at all cricket stadiums will be beefed up if needed.

Same email platform used earlier this year for bomb threats

Sources in the know also claimed that the same email platform was used earlier this year to send a bomb threat email to a foreign chartered flight. The first incident involved a chartered flight from Moscow to Goa, which resulted in an emergency landing in Uzbekistan due to a bomb threat. A few days later, another similar email was received about the same flight, which had to make an emergency landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Bishnoi is an Indian gangster with two dozen criminal cases against him. He has been behind bars since 2014 and faces multiple criminal charges, including the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack on Moosewala. Bishnoi also confessed to the NIA in 2022 that he meant to target Salman Khan for hunting blackbucks in 1998. Khan was given Y+ category security in April after receiving a threat letter from the Bishnoi gang.