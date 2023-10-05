US Embassy quashes rumors of souring relations with India

1/9

India 3 min read

US Embassy quashes rumors of souring relations with India

By Riya Baibhawi 08:14 pm Oct 05, 202308:14 pm

US dismisses report claiming India-Canada row may affect Delhi-Washington ties

The United States Embassy in India, on Thursday, dismissed reports of Ambassador Eric Garcetti stating that US-India relations "could get worse for a time" amidst the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada. In a statement on X, the embassy said, "Ambassador Garcetti and...US Mission to India are working every day to advance the important, strategic, and consequential partnership we have with India."

2/9

Why does this story matter?

A diplomatic tiff between India and Canada started after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan leader and Canadian citizen. India brushed off these claims as "absurd" and "motivated." However, the US labeled the allegations "serious" and called for a thorough investigation, urging India to actively participate in the probe.

3/9

'Working very hard to advance partnership': Garcetti

4/9

Diplomatic rifts, expulsions and souring Indo-Canadian ties

Amidst its probe, the Trudeau government expelled Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of India's security service in Canada. In retaliation, India expelled a Canadian diplomat and also asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country. Reportedly, 41 Canadian diplomats have been asked to leave India by October 10 or face losing their diplomatic immunity. Canada has called for discussion on the expulsions.

5/9

Who is Garcetti and what did he say?

Garcetti is an American diplomat who has been serving as US Ambassador to India since May. According to a report by Politico, Garcetti cautioned his team about a possible plunge in US-India relations due to the diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. An anonymous official added that Garcetti hinted at the US potentially reducing contact with Indian officials for an unspecified duration.

6/9

US should have accurate information on the subject: EAM Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently discussed Canada's allegations with American officials. He said that the US should have accurate information on the subject and also take into account India's viewpoint. Jaishankar noted that many Americans were "astonished" by the violence happening in Canadian territory. Notably, Jaishankar stated that India-US bilateral ties encompassed much more than this.

7/9

Growing Khalistani movement in Canada

The Khalistani movement, or a bid to create a separate state for Sikhs, has been growing in many foreign countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada. Earlier this year, a float depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was seen in Canada. In a separate act of vandalism, posters were found threatening Indian diplomats. The Indian government has slammed Canada for inaction.

8/9

PM Modi invites US President Biden to Republic Day parade

PM Modi has invited US President Joe Biden to be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations next year, following their meetings in Washington during PM Modi's state visit to the US. The invitation was extended during a meeting in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Biden's recent visit to India for the G20 summit highlights the nations' strengthening relationship.

9/9

Biden's tweet on PM Modi's US state visit