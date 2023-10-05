Delhi liquorgate: AAP's Sanjay Singh sent to 5-day ED custody

By Chanshimla Varah 07:44 pm Oct 05, 202307:44 pm

The Rouse Avenue Court grants ED custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till October 10

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday granted five-day custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED arrested him on Wednesday in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. According to the ED, a businessman gave Singh Rs. 3 crore, and this amount was part of the money trail in the case.

Singh sent to ED remand till October 10

ED sought 10-day custody of Singh

The arrest came after the financial probe agency carried out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area early Wednesday morning. On Thursday, he was produced before Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court, where the ED sought 10-day custody of the AAP leader. Meanwhile, Singh said the allegations are false and baseless, and the party will fight back.

Rs. 3 crore transaction was carried out: Special public prosecutor

During the hearing on Thursday, Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta, appearing for the ED, said that a transaction worth Rs. 3 crore was carried out, and of that amount, Rs. 2 crore was paid in cash. Matta also claimed that on two occasions, an employee of Dinesh Arora (another accused in the case) delivered Rs. 2 crore to Singh's home.

Total 239 places were searched

He further said that a total of 239 places were searched, and documents were found. The ED also informed the court that Singh's phone had been confiscated. "We have to extract digital data, further he needs to be interrogated with other persons. We had called three people for interrogation who have to be confronted with Sanjay Singh," Matta said.

Singh's employee summoned for questioning on Friday

Furthermore, Sarvesh Mishra, an employee of Singh, has been summoned for questioning on Friday, the ED added. Reportedly, the case took a 180-degree turn after Arora turned approver in both the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases. The raids were also conducted after he named Singh in the case. However, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Singh, has raised concerns about Arora's credibility.

What does the ED chargesheet against Singh say

The ED claimed in its chargesheet that Singh played a crucial role in the formulation and implementation of the now-cancelled excise policy. It stated that the policy favored a number of liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Separately, a chargesheet filed in May against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said Arora was close to both Singh and Sisodia. The ED arrested Sisodia in February.