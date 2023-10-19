Sharad Pawar will send 'Supriya madam' to Gaza: Himanta Biswa

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:01 pm Oct 19, 202312:01 pm

Assam CM taunts Sharad Pawar for Palestine statement

Amid the ongoing political row after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Pawar. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said he thinks Pawar will send his daughter Supriya Sule to Gaza to fight for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Why does this story matter?

Sarma's reaction comes just days after Pawar labeled Modi's support for Israel as "unfortunate" and asserted that former Indian prime ministers "stood firmly with Palestine." It's worth noting that Israel and Hamas are currently at war in the Middle East after the terrorist group launched its unprecedented attack on the Jewish nation on October 7. This conflict has also triggered a major humanitarian crisis, with more than 4,000 people reportedly killed since the conflict began.

Check-out Sarma's comments on Pawar

Know what Pawar said that triggered political storm

Addressing an NCP workers' gathering in Mumbai on Sunday, Pawar said, "There is a war going on between Israel and Palestine. The entire land is of Palestine and Israel encroached on their land. That place, land and houses, everything was of Palestine and later Israel took over it." "Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee all had the same thoughts about the Israel-Palestine issue. It was always the stand of the Indian government," he added.

'Unfortunate' that PM Modi stood with Israel: Pawar

He attacked Modi for allegedly neglecting and "leaving the real issue," stating, "It's very unfortunate that for the first time, our prime minister stood with Israel." "We should be clear about our stand. The stand of the NCP should be clear. We stand by the people who originally belonged to that land," India Today quoted Pawar as saying.

Modi's solidarity for Israel amid ongoing conflict

A day after Hamas's attack on October 7, PM Modi expressed solidarity with Israel and condemned the "terrorist attacks." After speaking to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu last Tuesday, Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that the Indian people firmly stand with the Jewish nation in this difficult time. Modi also asserted that India condemns terrorism unequivocally and vehemently in all its manifestations and forms.

Political reaction to Pawar's remarks on Modi, Israel-Hamas war

Pawar's remarks also attracted stern political criticism from other BJP leaders, with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal attacking the NCP veteran. While Fadnavis stated that India has "always strongly opposed terrorism," Goyal tweeted, "It is a pity that a person who has been India's defense minister as well as a chief minister many times has such a casual view of issues relating to terror."