Congress more interested in assembly elections: Nitish on INDIA bloc

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:00 pm Nov 02, 202307:00 pm

Congress busy with 5-state election right now: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated on Thursday that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was formed to protect the country against those attempting to change its history. However, the Janata Dal (United) chief stated that the bloc is not making any progress because the Congress is more interested in the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, at least 28 opposition parties formed the INDIA bloc to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattishgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram are viewed by many as a litmus test for the general elections next year.

Congress more interested in upcoming assembly polls: Bihar CM

"There are assembly elections in five states. Congress party is more interested in those," Kumar said while addressing a gathering in Patna. "We were all working together to take forward the Congress party, but they are not worried about all this right now. They are busy with the five-state election right now. So, after the five-state election, they themselves will call everyone," he added.

Check out Kumar's comments on Congress, INDIA bloc here

BJP calls INDIA bloc 'tukde tukde' alliance after Kumar's remarks

Reacting to Kumar's comments, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the INDIA alliance a "tukde tukde" (piece piece) alliance. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Poonawalla said Rahul Gandhi should take out an "INDI Jodo Yatra" instead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Samajwadi Party (SP) vs Congress was going on in Madhya Pradesh, today Kumar attacked Congress," he stated.

INDIA alliance has no mission or vision: Poonawalla

The BJP leader also highlighted the grand old party's spat with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and Punjab and the feud between Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. "In Kerala, Congress vs Left has been ongoing. It means that this alliance has no mission or vision. This alliance has just contradiction, confusion, corruption, ambition, and frustration against each other. That is why they taunt each other," he added.