Mahua Moitra admits sharing her login credentials to ethics panel

1/6

Politics 3 min read

Mahua Moitra admits sharing her login credentials to ethics panel

By Prateek Talukdar 06:21 pm Nov 02, 202306:21 pm

TMC MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee regarding the cash-for-query complaint

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday regarding the cash-for-query case. She reportedly accepted sharing her parliamentary ID credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani but denied accepting any gifts or monetary benefits for raising questions in the House. She attributed the complaint to a "sour personal relationship," claiming that Jai Anant Dehadrai, the Supreme Court lawyer who complained against her to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was her "jilted ex."

2/6

Why does this story matter?

If the allegations are proven true, Moitra could be expelled as an MP due to a breach of parliamentary privilege. Based on Dehadrai's complaint, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He accused Moitra of taking bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is locked in a legal battle with Dehadrai over the custody of their pet dog, Henry.

3/6

Opposition MPs support Moitra during proceedings

The committee recorded her testimony and scheduled a cross-examination for later in the evening. During the ethics committee session, several opposition MPs, including Congress's N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Danish Ali, backed Moitra. They contended that her parliamentary login ID was solely utilized for submitting questions and did not present a national security threat. Opposition MPs also questioned whether all MPs personally submit questions without any help.

4/6

BJP raises national security concerns

The BJP had expressed national security concerns over the sharing of her login information with Hiranandani, who lives in Dubai. She previously admitted to sharing her login credentials as well, asserting that there is no rule prohibiting the same. Referring to Dubey, she said a "Jharkhandi pitbull" would not be her downfall. She said the claims that Hiranandani's Dubai login jeopardized national security were "ludicrous," stressing that the NIC login for Parliament has no restrictions on who can access it.

5/6

50 of Moitra's 61 questions on Hiranandani's behalf: Dubey

In his letter to Birla, Dubey alleged that Hiranandani paid Moitra Rs. 2 crore, expensive gifts including an iPhone, and another Rs. 75 lakh for fighting elections. He alleged that 50 of the 61 questions asked by Moitra between 2019 and 2023 were with the intent of "protecting or perpetuating the business interests" of Hiranandani and his real estate-to-energy conglomerate. The Hiranandani Group reportedly lost infrastructure projects to the Adani Group.

6/6

Hiranandani's affidavit accused Moitra of wanting quick national fame

In a major embarrassment for Moitra, Hiranandani, whom she called her businessman friend, submitted an affidavit against her. She claimed that he had submitted it under pressure, to which he stated it was "neither under fear nor favor." In the affidavit, he also accused her of pursuing a rapid path to national prominence by personally targeting PM Modi through her attacks on the Adani Group.