AAP's Raghav Chadha won't have to vacate government bungalow: HC

04:49 pm Oct 17, 2023

AAP's Raghav Chadha gets relief from Delhi High Court in government bungalow case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha to stay in his allotted government bungalow. It set aside a recent trial court order, which lifted an interim order barring the Rajya Sabha Secretariat from evicting Chadha from the government bungalow in Delhi's Pandara Road. Following the trial court's order, Chadha challenged the same in the HC.

Trial court's stay on eviction to remain in force: HC

Delhi HC Justice Anup J Bhambhani directed the trial court's previous stay order on eviction would remain in force till it decides on Chadha's interim relief. On October 5, a Patiala House court vacated its April 18 stay order, prompting Chadha to move the HC. Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik said Chadha had no right to continue occupying the bungalow after the allotment's cancellation.

Chadha's bungalow allotment was canceled in March

The trial court also said the allotment of a government bungalow to Chadha was only a privilege, not a vested right. Chadha's legal battle with the secretariat began in March when he filed a case for canceling the allotment. He was allotted a Type-VII bungalow in September 2022. He previously lived in a Type-VI bungalow and was later granted a Type-VII bungalow on request.

SC issued notice to Rajya Sabha Secretariat over Chadha's suspension

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP also moved the Supreme Court last week challenging his "indefinite suspension" from the Parliament's Upper House. Terming it "arbitrary and illegal," Chadha said the Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha hasn't yet taken any action on the suspension matter, delaying it "indefinitely." On Monday, the SC issued a notice to the RS Secretariat over his plea.

Know about Chadha's Rajya Sabha suspension

Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha back in August during the Parliament's Monsoon Session. He was accused of "breach of privilege" after five MPs claimed he didn't take their consent before naming them in a proposed select committee for the controversial Delhi Services Bill. The MPs belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)﻿, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga, and Biju Janata Dal.