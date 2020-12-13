On Sunday, the Delhi Police detained leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including Raghav Chadha and Atishi. The leaders were detained while they were on their way to protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's and Lieutenant General Anil Baijal's residence. The party has alleged misappropriation of funds by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Here are more details.

Details Chadha, Atishi, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind among those detained

The police detained several leaders and workers of the ruling party, including MLAs Chadha, Atishi, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind, and Kuldeep Kumar at various locations. The leaders were detained after the Delhi Police, which is under the ambit of the central government, had rejected Chadha's request to hold a 'peaceful demonstration' outside the Home Minister's residence on Sunday.

Permission Citing COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Police had refused to allow protest

The Delhi Police had rejected Chadha's request for a peaceful demonstration citing the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines over the prevailing COVID-19 situation. "Moreover, the promulgation of Section 144 CrPC is already in force in the area of New Delhi district," the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, had said in a letter to Chadha.

Allegations AAP alleges misappropriation of Rs. 2,500 crore by civic body