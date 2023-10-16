SC issues notice to Rajya Sabha over Raghav Chadha's suspension

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 09:50 pm Oct 16, 202309:50 pm

Supreme Court has issued notice to Rajya Sabha Secretariat over Raghav Chadha's suspension

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha challenging his indefinite suspension from the House, Live Law reported. The SC also sought Attorney-General (AG) for India N Venkataramani's assistance concerning the petition. The next hearing is set for October 30. Chadha is contesting his suspension over allegedly not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha members before proposing their names for a select committee.

Chadha's counsel challenges suspension amid pending probe by privilege committee

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and sought Venkataramani's assistance. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Chadha, argued that the MP was suspended while the privilege committee inquiry against him was still pending. "Dwivedi also emphasized the importance of considering the doctrine of proportionality and the potential breach of the Ethics Committee provisions in the suspension order," reported Bar & Bench.

What led to Chadha's suspension

To recall, Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha back in August during the Parliament's Monsoon Session. He was accused of "breach of privilege" after five MPs claimed he didn't take their consent before naming them in a proposed select committee for the controversial Delhi Services Bill. The MPs included S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin, and Sudhanshu Trivedi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s M Thambidurai, and Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s Sasmit Patra.

How Chadha responds to suspension

Following his suspension, Chadha remarked, "My suspension serves as a stark message from the BJP to today's youth: If you dare to ask questions, we will crush your voice." He also stated that his only offense was "exposing BJP's double standards on Delhi's statehood" and urging them to follow "(LK) Advani-vaad" and "(Atal Bihari) Vajpayee-vaad." Chadha claimed he was suspended for posing challenging questions that left the BJP without answers during his speech in Parliament on the Delhi Services Bill.

Know about Delhi Services Bill controversy

The select committee was proposed to review the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, also known as the Delhi Services Bill, to control Delhi's bureaucracy. This bill, which was approved by both Houses of Parliament, replaced an ordinance concerning the transfers and postings of senior officials of the Delhi government. The legislation received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on August 13. Earlier, it remained a bone of contention between the AAP and the BJP at the Centre.