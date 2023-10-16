No SP, Congress seat-sharing agreement in MP assembly election: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:56 pm Oct 16, 2023

INDIA talks hit dead-end, SP says all possibilities of alliance with Congress in MP over

Hopes of an alliance between Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners, the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), have allegedly hit a roadblock in Madhya Pradesh. This came after the grand old party on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. As per the candidate lists released by the two parties, both sides will reportedly fight each other on at least five assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Why does this story matter?

On Sunday, the Congress released the first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, featuring names for at least four of the seats where the SP had already declared candidates. These seats are Mehgaon, Chitrangi, Rajnagar and Bhander. It also remains to be seen if this development impacts the seat-sharing discussions between the INDIA partners for the much-awaited 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

SP announces candidates for more seats: Details

In what is being seen as a strong signal of tensions among the INDIA allies, after the Congress released its first list, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party announced more candidates on Sunday. So far, the SP announced candidates for nine assembly constituencies, including Sirmaur, Rajnagar, Niwari, Bhander, Bijawar, Dhauhani, Sidhi, Chitrangi, and Katangi.

SP's seat-sharing with Congress 'over': Patel

Speaking to the news outlet The Indian Express, Madhya Pradesh SP President Ramayan Singh Patel revealed that possibilities of seat-sharing with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh are now "over." "We had some talks with the Congress leadership, but it all fell through on Sunday. We will contest seats on our own and will do well in the elections next year," added the state SP chief.

SP peeved over Congress fielding candidate from Bijawar: Sources

Revealing the party will field up to 35 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, an SP leader told TIE, "It is hurtful that they (Congress) have announced a candidate in a seat we won in 2018 and were preparing to contest. They didn't consult us or talk to us and fielded their candidate." For context, the Congress has fielded a candidate from Chhatarpur's Bijawar constituency that the SP won in the 2018 assembly polls.

Details on MP Assembly polls, vote counting date

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the grand old party also announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana and Chhattisgarh on Sunday. While the elections for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 17, Telangana will go to polls on November 30. On the other hand, polling in Chhattisgarh will occur in two phases on November 7 and 17. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on December 3.