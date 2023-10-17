MP: Congress promises Rs. 25L health cover, reservation, IPL team

1/5

Politics 2 min read

MP: Congress promises Rs. 25L health cover, reservation, IPL team

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:48 pm Oct 17, 202307:48 pm

Congress has promised health insurance, OBC quota and IPL team for Madhya Pradesh in manifesto

The Congress on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh's upcoming assembly elections, featuring a variety of benefits for the voters. Key promises include a health insurance cover of Rs. 25 lakh for all citizens, with an accidental cover of Rs. 10 lakh, and the creation of an Indian Premier League (IPL) team for the state. The 106-page manifesto listed 59 promises, targeting the needs of different segments of society, such as farmers, women, and government employees, per PTI.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The MP elections are crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is currently ruling the state. On the other hand, the Congress is looking to dethrone the BJP, taking advantage of the alleged internal rift in the saffron party's MP unit. These state-level results would also set the stage for the 2024 general election as MP sends 29 members to the Lok Sabha. Elections for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 17.

3/5

Farm loan waivers, LPG cylinder at Rs. 500

Former Chief Minister and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said, if elected, the party would offer farmers loan waivers of up to Rs. 2 lakh and provide financial aid of Rs. 1,500/month to women. Additionally, the Congress promised to provide LPG cylinders at a subsidized rate of Rs. 500, ensure free school education for students, and implement the old pension scheme for government employees. It also promised to grant unemployment allowances of Rs. 1,500-3,000/month for two years to eligible people.

4/5

Reservation for OBCs, education reforms

Furthermore, the Congress manifesto pledged a 27% reservation for the Other Backward Class (OBC) communities in Madhya Pradesh. Alongside free education for all students, the party committed to enhancing the quality of education in the state through various reforms. These include increasing the number of teachers and upgrading infrastructure in schools to guarantee improved learning outcomes for students.

5/5

Election schedule, significance of MP polls

Scheduled for November 17, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections will see parties battle for 230 seats. The results would be out on December 3. The Congress's manifesto reportedly aims to tackle various issues faced by the state's citizens and provide a comprehensive development plan. The election results will hold significant implications for both the state's political landscape and the country as parties compete for control and influence in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.