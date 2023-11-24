School holiday, landslides: Heavy rain cripples Tamil Nadu, Kerala

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:49 pm Nov 24, 202303:49 pm

Heavy rain continues in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released a forecast on Friday predicting the possibility of heavy rain in isolated parts across several districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The weather office also warned people of thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds at speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph in one or two parts of Kerala on Friday. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in North Madhya Maharashtra on Sunday.

Landslides and mudslides in Nilgiris

Amid the relentless rainfall, a holiday was declared in all government and private schools in Tamil Nadu's Kotagiri and Coonoor districts on Friday. Meanwhile, mudslides and landslides have been reported in the state's Nilgiris district. The Kotagiri-Mettupalayam and Coonoor-Mettupalayam highways have also reported over 10 such instances, causing disruptions in the daily commute.

Rainy visuals from Nilgiris

Tamil Nadu youth washed away in Coimbatore

In Coimbatore, a 21-year-old was reportedly washed away while crossing the Noyyal River in a two-wheeler on Wednesday night amid heavy rains. The incident happened while the victim was visiting Karamadai to attend a friend's wedding, reported The Hindu. According to an official from the Periyanaickenpalayam fire station, the search for missing Pradeep Kumar resumed at 6:00am on Friday.

Kerala to witness more thunderstorms

On Thursday, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan chaired a meeting to discuss the state's current situation in light of the relentless heavy downpour. While confirming that no rain-related accidents were reported in the state, the minister announced that special arrangements would be made for the smooth movement of Sabarimala pilgrims. Kerala is set to receive further thunderstorm activity on Sunday and Monday.