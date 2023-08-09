Kerala to 'Keralam': Assembly passes resolution to rename state

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 09, 2023

Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution to rename state

In a significant development, the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday adopted a unanimous resolution urging the central government to officially rename the state "Keralam," according to PTI. Moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the resolution urged the Centre to change the state's name to "Keralam" in all languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and all official records.

Why does this story matter?

The Kerala Assembly sought to rename Kerala under Article 3 of the Constitution, which deals with the formation of new states and the alteration of areas or names of states. Notably, this comes a day after it passed another unanimous resolution against the central government's plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, saying it will topple the Constitution's secular character.

'Keralam' name approved, frequently used in Malayalam

Vijayan reportedly presented the resolution's contents to the assembly under Rule 118 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House. While "Keralam" is the approved and frequent usage in Malayalam, the state is commonly referred to as "Kerala" in official records, especially in English. The name of the state is also specified in the Constitution's First Schedule as "Kerala."

Congress-led UDF opposition too supported resolution

The resolution was also accepted by the opposition, the United Democratic Front (UDF), which is headed by the Congress. It did not suggest any amendments or modifications to it. Subsequently, it was declared unanimously adopted by the assembly by Speaker AN Shamseer based on a show of hands. Earlier, while presenting the resolution, Vijayan also invoked the popularity of the name "Keralam" in Malayalam.

Demand for 'united Keralam' strong since freedom struggle: Resolution

Per The Hindu, the resolution document reads, "The name of our State in Malayalam is 'Keralam.' States were reorganized on a linguistic basis on November 1, 1956. The 'Keralappiravi' day is also celebrated on November 1." "The demand for a united Keralam for the people who speak Malayalam as their mother tongue had been strong since the days of the freedom struggle," it said.

