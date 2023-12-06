Disillusioned Pranab Mukherjee denounced Gandhi-Nehru hegemony in Congress: Daughter's book

Disillusioned Pranab Mukherjee denounced Gandhi-Nehru hegemony in Congress: Daughter's book

Pranab Mukherjee was disillusioned by the Gandhi family's Congress leadership, his daughter's book revealed

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President and lifelong Congressman Pranab Mukherjee, has penned a book called Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers, which offers a glimpse into her father's thoughts on the Gandhi family, especially Rahul Gandhi. The book, based on the late President's diary entries and conversations with her, reveals that Mukherjee was disillusioned by the clutch the Gandhi-Nehru family had on the Congress. He called it "the worst form of hegemony."

Why does this story matter?

Sharmishtha quit active politics in 2021 but remained a primary member of the Congress. The same year, her brother Abhijit Mukherjee, a former Congress MP, left the party to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Soon, their aunt Suvra Ghosh, former West Bengal Congress chief, also joined the TMC. In his later years, Mukherjee reportedly grew closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and its parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), indicating souring relations with the Congress.

Congress became a preserved playground for Gandhi-Nehru family: Mukherjee

The book also discusses Mukherjee's complex relationship with Rajiv Gandhi. He wrote in his diary that turning Congress into a preserved playground for the Gandhi-Nehru family withered its democratic character. After independence, five family members controlled the Congress presidency for 37 years, he noted. "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul since 2004 have lost base acquired even partially by Soniaji in 2001-2003. They are just interested in somehow forming a government at the Centre under Congress with other regional parties," he wrote.

Pranab Mukherjee criticized Rahul's political immaturity

He was particularly critical of Rahul's decision to publicly tear an ordinance on convicted politicians in 2013 while then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was out of the country. He believed this event was the "final nail in the coffin" and led to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) defeat in 2014. Mukherjee wrote in his diary, "He has all the arrogance of his Gandhi-Nehru lineage without their political acumen."

Former President questioned Rahul's actions

Sharmishtha writes that her father was livid when he learned about Rahul's public ordinance tearing. He asked, "Who does he think he is? He is not a member of the Cabinet. Who is he to publicly trash a Cabinet decision? The Prime Minister is abroad." "Does he even realize the implications of his actions and the effect it will have on the Prime Minister and the government? What right does he have to humiliate the PM like this?"

Mukherjee's advice to Rahul

The book discloses that Mukherjee frequently advised Rahul to join the Cabinet and gain hands-on experience in governance. However, Rahul did not follow this advice. Mukherjee noted in his diary on March 25, 2013, "He [Rahul] has an interest in a diverse range of subjects but moves very quickly from one subject to another. I don't know how much he listened and absorbed." Mukherjee also characterized Rahul as "courteous and full of questions but not yet politically mature."

The PM India never had

Mukherjee's disappointment at not becoming the PM is apparent in the book. When Sonia declined the position in 2004, Mukherjee's appointment was speculated. However, he told his daughter, "Sonia Gandhi will not make me PM. It is Manmohan Singh." Later, when asked if he was disappointed, he said, "If there is no expectation, there is no disappointment as well." This sentiment led to Mukherjee being referred to as the PM India never had or the PM in forever waiting.