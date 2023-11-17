BJP must greet Karnataka Muslim speaker 'namaskaar sir': Congress leader

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:45 pm Nov 17, 202307:45 pm

Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan triggered a row after claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are now compelled to greet the state assembly's Muslim Speaker, UT Khader, respectfully. While highlighting the key roles Muslim leaders have acquired within the Congress, the state minister added on Thursday that the grand old party-led state government has made this happen.

"I was given three portfolios and made a minister. Rahim Khan is the minister, and Salim Ahmed is the whip. Naseer Ahmed is the Chief Minister's political secretary," he said. The Congress leader further highlighted that before the Congress government's tenure, there had never been a Muslim Speaker, and now the saffron brigade has to acknowledge Speaker Khader with respect.

Following his comments, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Kumaraswamy said he didn't expect such a low-level reaction from Ahmed. "If the BJP decides not to stand up in the winter assembly session because of this statement, then what will be the fate of the assembly? If CM has any sense, he should initiate action against Zameer," he added.

Separately, Kumaraswamy said on Friday that he paid a fine of Rs. 68,526 for drawing electricity from an illegal connection to illuminate his JP Nagar residence during Diwali but labeled it as "unjust and excessive." The JD(S) leader objected to how the fine was calculated and discovered faults in the FIR registered against him.

In a letter to the assistant executive engineer at the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) vigilance police station, Kumaraswamy blamed the electricity contractor hired by his staff. "I was not at home when this illumination work was being carried out or was being tested, and I was in my house at Bidadi, Ramanagara District," he stated. "The electrician worked on his own independently, without my knowledge," added Kumaraswamy.