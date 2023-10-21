Rajasthan assembly elections: BJP releases second list of candidates

By Chanshimla Varah 04:05 pm Oct 21, 202304:05 pm

The counting of votes will take place on December 3

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of 83 candidates for the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections, which will be held on November 25. As per the list, former state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will contest from Jhalrapatan, while Rajendra Rathore will contest from Taranagar and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Check out the list

Former Congress leader Mirdha to contest from Nagaur

Meanwhile, Mirdha, who defected from the Congress in September, will run from Nagaur. Other prominent names include Pratap Singh Singhvi, Ashok Dogra, Narpat Singh Rajvi, Shrichand Kriplani, Kalicharan Saraf, Kailash Verma, Siddhi Kumari, Hem Singh Bhadana, Anita Bhadel, and Kanhiya Lal, among others. With the second list, the BJP has now declared 124 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 200-member assembly.

BJP released first list earlier this month

The first list for the upcoming assembly elections was released on October 9. In addition to Rajasthan, the BJP has also announced 136 candidates for the elections in Madhya Pradesh. However, it has not yet announced its candidates for the 119-member Telangana Assembly. Rajasthan is one of the five states that will go to the polls, alongside Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Dates for upcoming assembly elections

Per the Election Commission of India, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, and Telangana on November 30. Vote counting in all states will take place on December 3.