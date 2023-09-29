Rajasthan: BJP adopts '7-zone strategy' for upcoming assembly polls

1/6

Politics 3 min read

Rajasthan: BJP adopts '7-zone strategy' for upcoming assembly polls

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:01 pm Sep 29, 202306:01 pm

Ahead of assembly polls, BJP divides Rajasthan into 7 Zones

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun strategic planning to prepare for the highly-anticipated Rajasthan Assembly elections. According to reports, the poll-bound state has been divided into seven zones, and responsibilities have been handed to leaders from various states. While each zone will have an in-charge, different leaders will be working to strengthen the BJP's position in the constituencies within these zones.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The Congress dethroned the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in 2018. This was the first time the Congress won a huge electoral victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh since the 2014 general elections. In 2022, the BJP lost Himachal Pradesh to the Congress, and in May, Karnataka. With the state assembly elections just months away, the saffron party is stepping up its efforts to reclaim control of Rajasthan.

3/6

Know how BJP plans to execute its 7-Zone strategy

Haryana MLA Asim Goyal has been appointed as the in-charge of Bikaner Zone, while the BJP's Himachal Pradesh General Secretary Siddharthan has been given responsibility for the Jaipur Zone. Regarding Bharatpur—which has four districts—Uttarakhand General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar has been handed charge. Furthermore, the Ajmer Zone, which comprises seven districts, will be under Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Mahendra Singh.

4/6

Further details on appointments

The Jodhpur Zone, which has eight districts, has been designated to Jagbir Dhaba, and Delhi State General Secretary and saffron brigade leader Pawan Rana will handle the seven districts under the Udaipur Zone. On the other hand, news agency ANI reported that BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal from Himachal Pradesh will handle the five districts under the Kota Zone.

5/6

7-time MLA re-joins BJP in Rajasthan

In a separate development, seven-time MLA Devi Singh Bhati officially re-joined the BJP on Thursday. According to Swarajya, Bhati joined the BJP in the presence of Rajasthan poll in-charge Pralhad Joshi, state saffron brigade President CP Joshi, and state in-charge Arun Singh. It is worth recalling that the seven-time MLA left the party in 2018 after the assembly polls, as he was opposed to the candidacy of MP Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner in the 2019 general polls.

6/6

BJP will form government in Rajasthan: Bhati

"I have returned to BJP after five years. The party has embraced me. Due to certain circumstances, I was separated at some point. I had discussions with senior officials. Whatever grievances there were have gone away," Realtimeindia News quoted Bhati as saying after rejoining BJP. "I have also spoken to Union Minister Meghwal. We both are satisfied. Together, we will form the BJP government in 2023," he added.