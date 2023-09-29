ISKCON sues Maneka Gandhi over 'selling cows to butchers' remark

ISKCON sues Maneka Gandhi over 'selling cows to butchers' remark

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:21 pm Sep 29, 202306:21 pm

Maneka Gandhi gets Rs. 100 crore notice for 'ISKCON sells cows to butchers' remark

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has reportedly served a Rs. 100 crore defamation notice against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi after she claimed that the religious organization was selling cows for slaughter to butchers. While calling the saffron brigade leader's allegations "completely unfounded," the ISKCON stated that the devotees were "deeply pained" by her remarks.

ISKCON shoots sharp response to Gandhi

According to ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharamn Das, the organization will pursue justice relentlessly against Gandhi's false claims. "How could an MP who was a former minister lie about ISKCON without any evidence?" Hindustan Times quoted Das as stating. "She said she went to Anantpur gaushala, but people there can't remember Maneka Gandhi visiting there. So sitting at home, she is making these baseless allegations," the vice president added.

ISKCON's Rs. 100 crore lawsuit against Gandhi

"We (ISKCON) have sent a Rs. 100 crore defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi for leveling completely unfounded allegations against ISKCON. The worldwide community of ISKCON devotees, supporters, and well-wishers are deeply pained by these defamatory, slanderous, and malicious accusations," Das wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "We will not leave any stone unturned in our pursuit of justice against the fallacious propaganda against ISKCON," added Das.

Viral statement of Gandhi that sparked controversy

The development comes just days after a video of the BJP MP claiming that ISKCON receives numerous grants from the government to run cowsheds went viral. Speaking about her visit to ISKCON's Anantapur gaushala in Andhra Pradesh, she alleged that the organization was "selling all its cows to butchers" and suggested that no one has sold as many cattle as it did to butchers.

ISKCON national spokesperson's earlier reaction to Gandhi's remarks

The allegations by Gandhi were earlier refuted by ISKCON National Spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das as well. He said the religious organization has been at the forefront of bull and cow protection and care not just in India but also on the global stage. "The cows and bulls are served for their life, not sold to butchers as alleged," news outlet Times Now quoted the ISKCON spokesperson as saying.