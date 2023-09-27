ISKCON denies Maneka Gandhi's allegations of selling cow to butchers

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 27, 2023

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi called ISKCON the biggest cheat in India, alleging that it sells cows from its gaushalas to butchers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi called the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) the "biggest cheat" in India, alleging that it sells cows from its gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers. The ISKCON has rejected Gandhi's allegations, calling them "unsubstantiated and false." It asserted that it has been at the "forefront of cow and bull protection" not just in India but globally.

Viral video sparks controversy

In a viral video, the BJP MP says that ISKCON receives various grants from the government to run cowsheds. She claimed that when she visited ISKCON's Anantapur Gaushala in Andhra Pradesh, not a single dry cow (which hasn't been milked yet) or calf was present there, implying that all of them had been sold. She alleged, "ISKCON is selling all its cows to butchers," adding that probably no one has sold as many cattle to butchers as it did.

ISKCON stresses commitment to cow protection

ISKCON expressed surprise at Gandhi's statements, emphasizing their commitment to cow and bull protection. It said it runs over 60 cowsheds, protecting hundreds of sacred cows and bulls and providing personalized care for their entire lifetime. ISKCON national spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das said it has "pioneered cow protection in many parts of the world where beef is a staple diet."

The religious organization added that it has initiated training programs for farmers and rural households on cow care techniques to help revive the culture of cow worship and care, as was the case in previous generations. Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Congress coordinator Vijay Thottathil, reacting to Gandhi's allegations, asked, "Where are the cow vigilantes? Are they not keeping an eye on these activities of ISKCON? Will the government probe these allegations?"

ISKCON's history of controversies

Over the years, ISKCON has faced several controversies. Its founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada has been accused of holding casteist, racist, and misogynistic beliefs. He allegedly called for keeping the oppressed castes and black people in control to maintain order and allegedly claimed that women liked to be raped. It was sued for $400 million in the US for alleged child sexual abuse in its schools and sheltering sexual predators from 1977 to 2000. It faced allegations from 10,667 individuals.

Rise in cow vigilantism, beef export

Simultaneously, India has witnessed a sharp increase in incidents of cow vigilantism since the BJP came to power in 2014. In 2017, the international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch asked the Indian government to prosecute self-appointed cow protectors. In its 2019 report, it observed that cow vigilantes attacked minorities, accusing them of cattle smuggling and slaughter. However, beef export from India has substantially increased since 2014, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority's data showed.

