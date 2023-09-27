NIA raids 50 locations in 6 states against Khalistan-gangster nexus

India

NIA raids 50 locations in 6 states against Khalistan-gangster nexus

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 27, 2023 | 10:39 am 2 min read

The NIA conducted extensive raids at 50 locations in six states, targeting hawala operators and logistic coordinators of gangsters linked to the Khalistanis

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted extensive raids at 50 locations in six states, targeting hawala operators and logistic coordinators of gangsters linked to the Khalistanis. The country's prime counter-terror task force raided 30 locations in Punjab, 13 in Rajasthan, four in Haryana, two in Uttarakhand, and one each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The action was based on two cases registered in 2022 and one this year.

Why does this story matter?

The raids come amid diplomatic tensions between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of killing designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has rejected the allegations and accused Canada of sheltering Khalistani elements calling for secession from India. Indian intelligence agencies say Khalistani terrorists have carried out multiple attacks in India and have a nexus to promote terror activities in India.

NIA probing funding sources

The Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) has been named in one of the three cases for smuggling weapons and explosives to India from across the border. Notably, the KTF was founded by Nijjar, who was previously a member of Jagtar Singh Tara's Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Last week, the NIA announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh each for any information leading to the arrest of five BKI operatives, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa.

NIA released list of 19 fugitive Khalistani terrorists

The five BKI operatives are wanted in connection with the commission of targeted killings and the targeting of law enforcement authorities to establish a terror atmosphere in Punjab. The NIA seized proscribed Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's properties in Punjab last week. Pannun was Nijjar's lawyer and recently threatened Hindus to leave Canada. The NIA said the gangster nexus in India generated money through extortion and smuggling, which was then used for violent acts in India and Canada.

Associates of gangsters arrested in previous raids

In May, the NIA raided 100 locations in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in connection with the Khalistani-gangster nexus. It conducted similar raids at 76 locations across eight states in February and arrested six people, including close associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar, and Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla. The NIA had previously announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh on BKI's three associates, Parminder Singh Kaira, Satnam Singh, and Yadvinder Singh.

Share this timeline