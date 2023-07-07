India

Ajit Doval to discuss Khalistan issue with his UK counterpart

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 07, 2023 | 11:53 am 2 min read

NSA Ajit Doval to address Khalistan issue in meeting with UK counterpart

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is set to meet his United Kingdom (UK) counterpart Tim Barrow at Sardar Patel Bhawan in Delhi on Friday. As per reports, Doval will raise India's concerns regarding the activities of Khalistani supporters and radicals in the UK. It is also learned that the two NSAs will discuss other bilateral issues.

Why does this story matter?

The meeting takes place amid the recent rise in pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK and its consequences for bilateral ties. While Doval has been in contact with Barrow regarding the matter, India has voiced serious worries about the British core establishment's apparent downplaying of the situation. One such cause of concern for the Indian government is the emergence of "Kill India" agitations across London.

More details on Doval and Barrow's meet

While official details about the meeting between Doval and Barrow remain unknown, the Indian NSA is expected to raise concerns regarding Indian diplomats. This includes pro-Khalistan extremists targeting high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and a consul general in posters announcing a demonstration at the Indian high commission in London on Saturday.

India flagged previous pro-Khalistani movement in UK

India has flagged numerous concerns regarding the Khalistani radicals present in the UK, especially after some supporters led by KLF chief Avatar Singh Khanda pulled down the Indian national flag during a protest at the Indian High Commission in London. This triggered the Delhi Police to file an FIR, but Home Minister Amit Shah later handed the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Doval to ask for protection guarantees from Barrow

According to the news outlet the Hindustan Times, the Indian NSA is likely to seek guarantees from his UK counterpart for the protection of Indian diplomats in the country. As per sources in the know, he would also seek assurances on the non-violation of Indian diplomatic premises by extremists.

Recent global aggression of Khalistani supporters

Last Sunday, the Khalistanis allegedly attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco, United States (US), for the second time in five months. Similar attacks and events of vandalism by pro-Khalistanis on Indian consulates and Hindu temples have been reported in Canada and Australia as well. Notably, all these nations have a sizable Sikh population.

