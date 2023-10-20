Not received Hiranandani's letter: Ethics committee on Moitra's cash-for-query row

By Prateek Talukdar 12:02 pm Oct 20, 202312:02 pm

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Sonkar said he hasn't received businessman Darshan Hiranandani's letter against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query row, India Today reported. This comes after Hiranandani backed the allegations that Moitra accepted cash for questions in a letter to the committee. Sonkar said the parties have been asked to submit evidence since it is a serious matter.

Why does this story matter?

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of taking bribes to ask questions in Parliament on Hiranandani's behalf, targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the TMC MP has rejected the accusations, if proven true, she may face serious ramifications, along with suspension from the House. She is suing Dubey and Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai—her "jilted" ex—for defamation.

Moitra gave her Parliament login ID and password: Hiranandani

Hiranandani, the CEO of Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group, said on Thursday that he submitted a three-page affidavit to the Ethics Committee, alleging that Moitra gave him access to her Parliament account so that he could post questions directly when required. Terming the letter "a joke," she alleged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) forced Hiranandani to sign a blank paper and then drafted the letter.

What's in the affidavit?

While reports said the affidavit was released to the press by the Hiranandani Group's corporate team, Moitra said there is no official origin of the letter "aside from a press peak." Reports said that in the letter, Hiranandani stated that Moitra thought the only way to attack Modi was by attacking Gautam Adani and his group since both were contemporaries and belonged to Gujarat.

No letterhead, gun put to his head: Moitra

Moitra said Hiranandani hasn't been summoned by the Ethics Committee or any investigative agency. "Who then has he given this affidavit to? The affidavit is on white paper or not on official letterhead or notarized. Why would one of India's most respected/educated businessman sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put to his head to do it," she said.

Sucheta Dala fed Moitra with unverified information about Adani: Affidavit

Hiranandani's purported letter said Moitra was receiving help from other people, including business journalist Sucheta Dalal, who were feeding her unverified information about Adani. Dalal dismissed the allegations, while the TMC MP said the affidavit linked every opponent of Modi and Adani to her and her alleged corruption. Notably, Hiranandani lives in Dubai, and his group is one of India's biggest real estate-to-energy conglomerates.